Jon Gruden loves himself a good ol' NFL quarterback. He feels that way about Ohio State football quarterback Will Howard, as well as reigning MVP, Josh Allen.

In Gruden's QB class, he sat down with the national champion and said something rather boldly to him.

“You’re a big, dual-threat quarterback, aren’t you?” Gruden said to Howard. “That’s the MVP of the league. He’s a real big dual threat.”

“How the hell do people not like you as the No. 1 quarterback in the draft?” Gruden said to Howard. “You’re like a young Josh Allen.”

Howard's size alone has some intrigue. At 6'4, he has plenty of size and strength for the quarterback position. However, his arm and other attributes don't stand out, compared to other players.

He's not the most dynamic player with his legs. Still, the Ohio State quarterback can do everything quite well. After all, he led the Big Ten in completion percentage, passing yards, and passing touchdowns.

In a conference dominated by the run game, Howard showed that he made the right decision going from Kansas State to the Buckeyes.

Jon Gruden sees Will Howard as Josh Allen

While the two have similar physical traits, just because it has a resemblance, doesn't mean it can happen. However, the comparisons seem to make sense.

With an offensive system around him, Howard flourished. Along with wide receivers Emeka Egbuka, and Jeremiah Smith, and running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, the offense was elite.

Also, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly had Ohio State football on top of the college football world.

Still, moving from college to the pros is a vast jump. As mentioned earlier, there isn't anything eye-popping that stands out. However, that can be probably the best thing.

At this stage, it might be better to have a quarterback that is solid at everything, than elite at one specific thing. Howard's game can develop, and if put in the right situation, he can thrive.

After all, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin teased a quarterback visit to Ohio State. Although the team seems to be set on Jalen Milroe, anything can change leading up to the draft.

No matter what, Gruden has all the confidence in the world in Howard. Once again, the former Buckeyes quarterback could be underestimated if he were to be drafted.

He has the physical tools and the mental edge. Now, it is about putting it all together on the gridiron every Sunday.