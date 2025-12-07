Ohio State football quarterback Julian Sayin rarely turns the ball over, entering Saturday with five picks. Sayin entered Lucas Oil Stadium fresh off beating Michigan despite tossing one pick. But interception No. 6 came at a costly time against Indiana — with the Big Ten title on the line.

Facing third-and-six, IU brought a delayed blitzer. Sayin got the ball off but fell into the hands of Louis Moore.

SAYIN IS PICKED OFF 😱@IndianaFootball takes the ball right back! pic.twitter.com/QZoD9SQAex — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Heisman Trophy hopeful threw that pass deep into his own territory. Indiana managed to turn the miscue into points — settling for a field goal to take the early 3-0 lead.

Indiana picked off a QB that once only endured one interception in his first 11 games.

Sayin, however, managed to shake off the big turnover. Which involved OSU taking advantage of a Fernando Mendoza mistake.

Ohio State picked off Indiana QB after Julian Sayin INT

Mendoza started the game taking a massive shot to the head. He laid on the turf momentarily and stepped out for one play, but came back in.

The other Heisman hopeful QB delivered his own interception — this one going to Davison Igbinosun.

Another INT! This time, it's @OhioStateFB's Davison Igbinosun off the deflection. 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/7D2xFLs9vZ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 7, 2025

And how did Sayin respond? He faced a feisty rush and needed to extend the play. But escaped the pocket and hit Carnell Tate in the back of the end zone.

TATER‼️ Julian Sayin extends the play with his feet and finds Carnell Tate for the first TD of the game. 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/IX9cBcMFhR — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 7, 2025

OSU took the lead at 7-3 before the first quarter ended. Saturday's conference title game carries massive implications.

Georgia's rout of Alabama sealed the College Football Playoff fate for the Bulldogs — with the No. 2 seed likely sealed. The OSU-IU winner, meanwhile, will lock in the top overall seed in the 12-team playoff.

Indiana drove down the field and got into field goal range after the Sayin-to-Tate TD. But missed a 40-yard field goal.