The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes end the regular season with an undefeated 12-0 record after defeating the Michigan Wolverines 27-9 in Week 14. After a slow first quarter, the program outplayed the Wolverines for the remainder of the game. Quarterback Julian Sayin revealed the mindset he had that helped the Buckeyes earn the big win.

During a postgame interview with Tom Rinaldi of Fox Sports, the sophomore quarterback broke down his team's play and was honest with his evaluation. However, Sayin seemed overall pleased with the performance.

“I think there's still stuff to clean up,” said Sayin. “I had the turnover in the beginning and put our defense in a bad spot, but they battled and played really well. Off the line did a great job all day. I think it was just awesome to see our guys play with elite focus throughout the entire game.”

Julian Sayin gets the win in his first ever time playing in "The Game" 🔥 The @OhioStateFB QB spoke with Tom Rinaldi about what it means 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ko6LUDgHHT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 29, 2025

Julian Sayin had a solid day against Michigan. He ended the contest with 233 passing yards and three touchdowns while completing 73.0% of his pass attempts. The 20-year-old star did have the interception in the first quarter. But he managed to play clean football for the remainder of the game.

Through 12 games played, Sayin has now recorded 3,065 passing yards and 30 touchdowns while owning a 78.9% completion percentage. The Ohio State star has been magnificent in his first year as the starting quarterback, as he's leading the way with arguably the best team in the nation.

Julian Sayin and the Buckeyes will go on to likely play against the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten Championship. Win or lose, Ohio State will more than likely participate in the College Football Playoff.