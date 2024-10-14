A shocking 32-31 loss on the final play of the game left No. 2 Ohio State football fans questioning the outcome, and Quinshon Judkins reflected on what happened against No. 3 Oregon. Judkins spoke on the Rich Eisen Show on Monday about what transpired on the field.

“I had just went that previous drive and then we got the ball back on that last drive of the game,” Judkins said. “And that's when Will (Howard) drove down the field. Will threw the ball but he end up getting an offensive pass interference. So you would think typically if that offensive pass interference didn't come we would probably kick a field goal. When that interference and that flag came we were backed up. And on that last play, I just remember Will going up the middle and then we were out of time.”

On that last play, Howard ran up the middle since Oregon had covered every receiver on the field. He went to slide but slid before he could call a timeout and leave one second left on the clock. As a result, the clock hit all zeros, and Oregon took home the victory. There was apparent disappointment on Howard's face as he knew what could have happened. 

Can Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State football bounce back after Oregon loss?

Quinshon Judkins gets real about final play vs Oregon
© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Besides Saturday's close loss, Ohio State was on the same tier as Texas football. Both teams consistently dominated their opponents on both fronts.

The Ohio State football run game has been lethal with the two-headed monster of TreVeyon Henderson and Judkins, not to mention the receiving corps of freshman Jeremiah Smith and senior Emeka Egbuka. With Howard under center, they've been extremely impressive.

The top-5 matchup proved to be a potential preview of the Big-10 championship game. However, Ohio State will enter its bye week with extra time to have the loss marinate. Despite the loss, Judkins discussed the collective mindset each player has heading into the second portion of the season.

“Everyone on the team, we learned something,” Judkins said. “We’re going to take advantage of this bye week to go out and improve for the rest of our schedule.”

Ohio State takes on Nebraska football at home on October 26 and has another potential top-5 matchup the following week against Penn State football. The latter game will take place in State College, Pennsylvania, the home of the Nittany Lions. Judkins and the Ohio State football team will look to avoid those crucial mistakes in some must-win games going forward.

More NCAA Football News
Michigan linebacker Ernest Hausmann (15) tackles Michigan State running back Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams (15) during the first half at Michigan Stadium
Michigan football announces 2025 team captainsScotty White ·
A general view of Michigan Wolverines helmets on the sideline during the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won the game 30-27 in double overtime
LB coach shares how Michigan football responded to NCAA rulingScotty White ·
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning answers questions from the media during SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel.
Here’s what a 24 Team College Football Playoff Could Look Like this SeasonJordan Llanes ·
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Raymond James Stadium.
Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer sends fiery message to RBs amid Jam Miller injuryJake Faigus ·
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jam Miller (26) runs the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the third quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama’s Jam Miller gets optimistic injury timelineBenedetto Vitale ·
Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 6, 2025.
4-star edge set to visit Tennessee football program despite Virginia Tech commitmentJordan Llanes ·