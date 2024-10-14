A shocking 32-31 loss on the final play of the game left No. 2 Ohio State football fans questioning the outcome, and Quinshon Judkins reflected on what happened against No. 3 Oregon. Judkins spoke on the Rich Eisen Show on Monday about what transpired on the field.

“I had just went that previous drive and then we got the ball back on that last drive of the game,” Judkins said. “And that's when Will (Howard) drove down the field. Will threw the ball but he end up getting an offensive pass interference. So you would think typically if that offensive pass interference didn't come we would probably kick a field goal. When that interference and that flag came we were backed up. And on that last play, I just remember Will going up the middle and then we were out of time.”

On that last play, Howard ran up the middle since Oregon had covered every receiver on the field. He went to slide but slid before he could call a timeout and leave one second left on the clock. As a result, the clock hit all zeros, and Oregon took home the victory. There was apparent disappointment on Howard's face as he knew what could have happened.

Can Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State football bounce back after Oregon loss?

Besides Saturday's close loss, Ohio State was on the same tier as Texas football. Both teams consistently dominated their opponents on both fronts.

The Ohio State football run game has been lethal with the two-headed monster of TreVeyon Henderson and Judkins, not to mention the receiving corps of freshman Jeremiah Smith and senior Emeka Egbuka. With Howard under center, they've been extremely impressive.

The top-5 matchup proved to be a potential preview of the Big-10 championship game. However, Ohio State will enter its bye week with extra time to have the loss marinate. Despite the loss, Judkins discussed the collective mindset each player has heading into the second portion of the season.

“Everyone on the team, we learned something,” Judkins said. “We’re going to take advantage of this bye week to go out and improve for the rest of our schedule.”

Ohio State takes on Nebraska football at home on October 26 and has another potential top-5 matchup the following week against Penn State football. The latter game will take place in State College, Pennsylvania, the home of the Nittany Lions. Judkins and the Ohio State football team will look to avoid those crucial mistakes in some must-win games going forward.