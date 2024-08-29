The Ohio State football team begins its 2024 season on Saturday at home against Akron. There are a lot of reasons for Buckeyes fans to be excited about this team as they have one of the best rosters in the country, and they are especially loaded at the running back position. Ohio State is returning TreVeyon Henderson from last year, but then they also added Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins in the offseason.

TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins were both among the best RBs in college football last season, and now they are the same team. That duo mixed with Will Howard at quarterback is something that Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day is excited about.

“A game changer,” Ryan Day said, according to an article from Eleven Warriors.

Both of these guys are capable of being the go-to back for any college football team, but Day still thinks that the two of them need each other.

“Both bring different things to the table, but both are very, very talented,” Day said. “… They know they need each other.”

One thing that people have been curious about in regard to Henderson and Judkins is how Ohio State will split the carries. They have two of the best RBs in the country, and they are both going to be used. Day is confident that both will get a lot of carries.

“There will be plenty of carries to go around,” Day said. “… They want to win.”

Does Ohio State have the best RB room in college football?

TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins would be starting RBs for just about any program in college football, but they both play for Ohio State football. With these two both playing together, the Buckeyes absolutely have a top RB room in the game, and a lot of people think that it is the best. That is certainly a fair argument.

Last season, Henderson had a big year for the Buckeyes as he ran the ball 137 times for 854 yards and 11 touchdowns. He averaged over six yards per carry.

Judkins was down in the SEC with Ole Miss last year, and he had a monster season. Judkins carried the football 237 times and he racked up over 1,000 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. He averaged 4.4 yards per carry.

This RB duo is one of the best in the country, and we will see them and the rest of the Ohio State football team in action for the first time on Saturday. The Buckeyes will kick things off against Akron at 3:30 from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The game will be airing on CBS, and Ohio State is favored by a whopping 48.5 points.