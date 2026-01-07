Ohio State Buckeyes' offseason roster movement continued on Tuesday with a surprising development at wide receiver, as former five-star recruit Quincy Porter decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal after just one season in Columbus.

The news was first reported by On3 insider Hayes Fawcett, who highlighted Porter’s pedigree and immediate value on the open market.

“Quincy Porter immediately becomes one of the top wide receivers to hit the portal . He was ranked as the No. 2 WR in the 2025,” Fawcett posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Porter arrived at Ohio State as one of the crown jewels of the Buckeyes’ 2025 recruiting class, joining a program widely regarded as a stronghold for WR room. However, that depth proved difficult to crack early. Porter appeared in just four games during his true freshman season, finishing with four receptions for 59 yards.

Injuries played a major role in limiting his opportunities, preventing Ohio State’s staff from getting a full evaluation of what Porter could provide within the offense. Because he played in only four contests, Porter is expected to retain a redshirt year, leaving him with four seasons of eligibility moving forward.

Despite the limited production, the departure stings for Ohio State. Porter spent the season developing behind established stars like Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, who has since declared for the NFL Draft. Entering 2026, Porter appeared well-positioned to compete for a starting role opposite Smith, making his decision to leave particularly notable.

Porter now joins fellow wide receivers Bryson Rodgers and Mylan Graham as recent portal exits, though his situation differs. Rodgers and Graham were further along in their careers and still searching for a clear path to playing time, while Porter was viewed as a potential cornerstone of Ohio State’s future.

The Buckeyes’ season ended on New Year’s Eve with a 14-24 College Football Playoff quarterfinal loss to Miami in the Cotton Bowl, shifting Ryan Day and his staff’s focus toward reshaping the roster for another title push in 2026.

For Porter, the portal represents a fresh start. With elite recruiting credentials, untapped upside, and multiple years of eligibility remaining, he is expected to draw huge interest from programs seeking an immediate impact receiver and long-term building block.