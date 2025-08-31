Ohio State football coach Ryan Day was very happy with how his team was able to defeat Texas on Saturday. The Buckeyes shut down Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who struggled to find his receivers all day. While Manning is getting criticized for his lackluster play, Day is refusing to take the bait.

Day says that Manning will still be special for Texas, despite the poor showing against Ohio State.

“No, he’s going to be a great player and is a great player. We just felt like in Week 1, we didn’t want to beat ourselves, so we took that into consideration in everything that we did. … It’s the same thing on defense,” Day said postgame, per On3. “And he’s going to be a great quarterback and is a tremendous talent. But anybody you play in that first week, you just don’t want to beat yourself, and then you go from there. He made some really good throws there in the fourth quarter, and you could you can see the talent, but give our defense credit.”

Manning finished his day completing 17-for-30 passes for 170 yards. He finished the game with a touchdown, and an interception. Ohio State defeated Texas, 14-7.

Ohio State looked as good as last year against Texas

Texas football has lost the last two games it has played, and both were against Ohio State. The Buckeyes also defeated the Longhorns in last year's College Football Playoff.

Ohio State football has lost a lot of talent since that game, but it didn't appear to lose a step on Saturday. New Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin looked unafraid in his first career start. Sayin out dueled Manning, and posted 126 passing yards with a touchdown.

Ohio State coach Day wouldn't be surprised if he has to play Texas again this season, in the CFP.

“And, yeah, when we play them again, I don’t think it’ll look the same way, but you know, leaning on some of our tight ends in there, there were some good runs in there. I gotta really look hard now at the film and see, you know, where things didn’t go perfect,” Day said.

Ohio State next plays Grambling State on Saturday, to try and start the season at 2-0.