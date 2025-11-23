The Detroit Lions are in a close one against the New York Giants, as the club is down 20-17 at halftime. One of Detroit's scores came from an impressive touchdown from Amon-Ra St. Brown, who trolled New York with the perfect Victor Cruz celebration afterward.

St. Brown scored on an 11-yard screen play where he fought through defenders to record the touchdown. After scoring, the 26-year-old wide receiver got up and did Victor Cruz's infamous salsa dance celebration. The touchdown was the Lions' first on the day and cut the Giants' lead down to three at the time.

Amon-Ra St. Brown did Victor Cruz's salsa celebration after scoring a TD vs. the Giants.pic.twitter.com/rZbTTRHpQO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Amon-Ra St. Brown has created a name for himself as not only a prolific wide receiver but also an entertaining touchdown celebrator. The Lions star went viral in the 44-22 Week 10 over the Washington Commanders after doing Donald Trump's signature dance in the endzone with the President in attendance.

Through two quarters of play on Sunday, St. Brown has recorded two catches for 29 yards and a touchdown. He and Jahmyr Gibbs have been the most productive players on the offense. The Lions may have to lean on the two of them in the second half to gain the advantage over the Giants.

The fifth-year pro entered the Week 12 contest with 66 receptions for 735 yards and eight touchdowns. Amon-Ra St. Brown is well on pace to surpass the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth consecutive season of his career, while also being on pace for the most touchdowns scored in a single season in his career. He needs just four more scores to set his personal best.