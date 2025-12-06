It's no secret that the Chicago Cubs are searching to improve the pitching rotation through free agency. Zac Gallen seems to be a target for the organization, even if there was a botched report on Saturday morning.

It was initially reported by USA Today's Bob Nightengale that Gallen and the Cubs were closing in on a multi-year deal that would pay the 30-year-old starting pitcher $22 million annually. However, that report was almost immediately shut down by Jeff Passan of ESPN, as it turns out that the two sides are nowhere close to agreeing on a contract. Since the botched report, Nightengale updated his original post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It wouldn’t be a real offseason without Bob Nightengale completely butchering a report pic.twitter.com/md3e8s7KdJ — AT (@YankeeWRLD) December 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Despite the messy reporting, it does appear that the Cubs are still targeting Zac Gallen, per Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. No deal is in place, but the 2023 All-Star appears to garner the interest of Chicago.

“In their wide-ranging search for pitching, the Chicago Cubs are targeting Zac Gallen as an option, according to team and league sources briefed on the negotiations.”

The seven-year pro is coming off a 2025 campaign where he finished with a 4.83 ERA (career worst) and 1.260 WHIP while recording 175 strikeouts through 192.0 innings pitched. Although his ERA is the highest it's ever been, there is reason to believe Gallen can bounce back next season. Especially considering he went three consecutive years pitching a sub-4.00 ERA before 2025.

We'll see how the situation plays out for the Cubs. Zac Gallen is the type of player to garner plenty of interest from several teams around the league. But it's safe to say, at the very least, Chicago has its eyes set on Gallen this offseason.