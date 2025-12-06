The New York Jets are a constant in the news cycle. Whether it be their trade deadline dealings of Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner or their erratic owner, Woody Johnson, the Jets are more known for their off-the-field charades rather than their on-field success. However, at the tail end of his rookie campaign, head coach Aaron Glenn is garnering momentum in the midst of a lost season. Despite massive roster turnover mid-season, New York's defense is starting to show signs of life, and they once again made a notable addition before hosting the Miami Dolphins in Week 14.

On Saturday, the Jets announced the signing of defensive back Jordan Clark to the 53-man roster, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Clark made his NFL debut in Week 13 vs. the Atlanta Falcons, failing to make a dent in the box score. However, his signing is more noteworthy because of a social media shoutout from his father, former Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl safety and now ESPN analyst Ryan Clark.

God is good! 🙏🏾 Keep climbing @Jclark21_. More work to be done. https://t.co/pRZHZm17YE — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) December 6, 2025

Jordan Clark, a safety like his father, is an undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame. Spending his final season with the Fighting Irish, Clark tallied 37 tackles, including two for loss, five pass deflections, and one interception in 16 games. Before transferring to Notre Dame, Clark attended Arizona State for his previous five years at the collegiate level.

Article Continues Below

With the Sun Devils, Clark racked up 139 tackles, including seven for loss, while intercepting three passes in 40 games. Clark is not expected to start for the Jets in Week 14 and will likely serve a special teams and depth role.

Clark has big shoes to fill, but just like his father, who was also an undrafted free agent to begin his career, anything is possible.