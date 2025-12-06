As MLB gears up for the upcoming Contemporary Era Committee announcement, the conversation around the sport’s most polarizing figure has reignited. Two former Major League Baseball players, Kevin Pillar and Todd Frazier, voiced their belief that Barry Bonds deserves his place in Cooperstown. The remarks, aired on the Foul Territory baseball show, underscore how opinions about the Barry Bonds Hall of Fame debate continue to shift across generations of players and fans.

In a post to X (formerly known as Twitter), the Foul Territory Network shared a clip where Pillar and Frazier made their case for Bonds’ inclusion, adding energy to an already heated Hall of Fame vote weekend. Pillar’s comments focused on the long-term impact Bonds has had on the game.

“This guy's been retired for how long, and we're still talking about him as the greatest to ever play.”

Pillar went on to emphasize how omitting Bonds hurts the legacy of the Hall itself.

“I think we're doing the Hall of Fame an injustice by not having him in there. I think Barry Bonds should get in the Hall of Fame, man.”

Frazier followed Pillar’s remarks with strong support of his own, aligning with many fans who argue Bonds’ accomplishments are simply too great to ignore.

“I've said it before—I've said it all the time. He is the greatest hitter to ever play in this game.”

The Contemporary Era Committee will announce its selections Sunday during the first day of the annual MLB Winter Meetings. Barry Bonds, who starred for the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants from 1986 to 2007, remains baseball’s all-time home run leader with 762 and holds seven MVP Awards—both unmatched records.

For Pillar and Frazier, their advocacy reflects a growing push among recent players to prioritize performance and legacy over controversy. As the committee prepares to reveal its decision, the debate over Bonds’ rightful place in baseball history once again stands front and center in MLB conversation.