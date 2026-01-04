The Ohio State football program is beginning the rebuild for the 2026 season. Ohio State is getting the commitment of Ohio transfer tight end Mason Williams, per ESPN.

“He’s an experienced tight end who is a proficient blocker and caught 26 passes for 276 yards this year,” Pete Thamel reported to X, formerly Twitter.

The Ohio football team finished their season with a 9-4 record. Ohio picked up a strong non conference win this season over West Virginia at home. The Bobcats also played Ohio State, but lost that contest.

Ohio State just finished their season in disappointing fashion. After being the top ranked team in the country for nearly the entire year, Ohio State lost back-to-back games at the end of the 2025 campaign. One of those losses was in the Big Ten championship to Indiana, while the second came in the College Football Playoff to Miami.

Ohio State wide receiver Mylan Graham also announced on Sunday he is entering the transfer portal, per On3. Graham posted six receptions for 93 yards in 2025.

Ohio State football will not be defending its national championship this season

Article Continues Below

Ohio State is immediately moving on after losing the Cotton Bowl to Miami. It was a difficult defeat to stomach for the Buckeyes.

“We worked really hard during the last three weeks leading up to this game to come out of the gates and win the first quarter, win the first half, be ready to go,” Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said, per the Associated Press. “I think the guys bought into it. But at the end of the day, we didn’t get it done.”

Ohio State is already working the transfer portal to add talent to the 2026 roster. Williams will likely have an opportunity to play some snaps for the Buckeyes. Ohio State is possibly losing a lot of other receiving targets this offseason, even after Graham's departure.

The Buckeyes open their 2026 season in a game with Ball State. The 2026 schedule also includes a rematch with Texas. Ohio State defeated the Longhorns to open the 2025 season.