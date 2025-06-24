Before Terry McLaurin was a star wide receiver for the Washington Commanders in the NFL, he was terrorizing Big Ten defenses as a member of the Ohio State football team. McLaurin played for Ohio State from 2015-2018, and he and the Buckeyes experienced a ton of success in those four years. After he was done playing college football, McLaurin was selected by the Commanders in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Now, he has been in the NFL for six years, and another offseason is here. McLaurin decided to take a visit to the old stomping grounds to pass the time.

Terry McLaurin was an absolute beast for the Ohio State football team back in the day as the last two seasons of his career were incredibly impressive. In those final seasons, McLaurin combined for 64 receptions for 1,137 yards and 17 touchdowns. The Commanders liked what they saw from him, and that pick has paid off big time.

In his rookie season, McLaurin immediately burst onto the scene with 58 receptions for 919 yards and seven touchdowns. Since then, he hasn't finished below 1,000 receiving yards in any season. This past season was a huge one for McLaurin as he hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. He and Jayden Daniels make a terrific duo.

Last season was a big one for McLaurin and the Commanders as they made it all the way to the NFC title game. Washington pulled off two road victories in the postseason, including one against the Detroit Lions, who were the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Commanders have something special going, and the future looks bright.

Terry McLaurin is doing great in the NFL, and the Ohio State football team is continuing to excel as well. The Buckeyes won the national championship last season, and they are expected to be one of the best teams in college football in 2025.