Ohio State football is immediately hitting the ground running with identifying 2028 talent. Even while trying to put the touches on the 2026 college football recruiting class. One '28 quarterback is already enamored with the Buckeyes.

Niemann Lawrence is rising as a top underclassman. He's already taken a liking to this trend going on at Columbus involving his position. Which he shared to Eleven Warriors on Thursday.

“For the past five or six years, they've had the best quarterbacks come out of here,” Lawrence said.

He named off all who thrived inside “The Horseshoe.”

“Justin Fields, C.J. Stroud, Dwayne Haskins. So just the QB development and the quarterbacks they have helped raise to the next level is definitely what stands out for me,” Lawrence said.

Ohio State becoming a new ‘QBU' in college football 

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) motions at the line of scrimmage during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21.
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Fields and Stroud rose into first round talents after their Buckeyes careers wrapped up.

Ohio State then claimed the national title with Will Howard — who's now off to the NFL. But Lawrence loves the QB pipeline head coach Ryan Day and his staff are creating.

“I can tell that there’s reason for the success that those quarterbacks have had,” Lawrence said. “Just being here for the past two hours with them, I know I had to come up here and get some work with these guys. They're very hard on you, and I can tell that they'll get everything out of you.”

Ohio State surprisingly doesn't have a QB committed for the 2026 class. Although five-star Julian Sayin arrived via the college football transfer portal in Jan. 2024 — handing OSU a QB for the future after leaving Alabama. Sayin looks like the frontrunner to replace Howard.

Lawrence isn't the only younger prospect OSU is prioritizing early. Angelo Smith landed his offer Tuesday — who's a 2027 talent and the younger brother of star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.