As he moves on to the NFL, Howard remains confident in his ability at the next level. In an interview with ESPN's Elizabeth Merrill, the 23-year-old gave a statement on his upside that is sure to turn a lot of heads.

“I believe I'm the best quarterback in this class. I think there's unbelievable talent. But if you're going to be a competitor, at the end of the day, you have to have that belief in yourself, and I think that's what helps me get through those adverse times. S— happens. You've got to be able to deal with it, and it's the mentally tough people that are able to overcome those things. I think in my career I've just had to do that over and over again, and I've realized it's a never-ending cycle.”

Will Howard's resilience brought Ohio State football another national title

While the Buckeyes certainly had championship potential in 2024, there were times when this team seemed very unsure of itself. That uncertainty, especially on offense, led to a bitter low toward the end of the regular season against Michigan. But when this group was at its lowest point, Ohio State football made some major adjustments ahead of the playoff. This change in approach was led by an offense that became more aggressive through the air. Will Howard ultimately threw for eight touchdown passes and just two interceptions during this playoff run.

The West Chester, Pennsylvania native is currently ranked as the sixth best quarterback available and is projected to be selected sometime on Day 3 of the draft. Howard, therefore, will have to work his way up the depth chart of whichever NFL roster he joins. There are some weaknesses to the Buckeyes quarterback's game, but he has the upside to have a long career in the pros.