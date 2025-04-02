The Ohio State Football program is still basking in the glory of its recent national championship victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Atlanta, Georgia. The win gave Ohio State their first national championship in a decade and was especially impressive considering how turbulent the regular season had been at times.

The only bad news for the Buckeyes as of late has been the amount of talent departing Columbus for the NFL Draft, which is slated to take place at the end of this month. One of those players is wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who made several huge plays for Ohio State during their postseason run this year and is expected to be one of the first wide receivers off the board at the draft.

Recently, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard spoke on what a team will be getting when they draft Egbuka.

“One guy I've been saying over and over, I think he's a special guy, and he's been special for his whole career here, and he's going to be special at the next level, is Emeka Egbuka,” said Howard, per Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter. “I see something different with him. He's got unbelievable route running ability, he's got great speed, he's got some of the best hands I've ever been around, and on top of that, he's one of the best guys I've ever been around.”

Egbuka will indeed be a likely week one starter for whichever NFL team is lucky enough to draft him. Meanwhile, the good news for Buckeyes fans is that they still have two more years of Jeremiah Smith, who put together one of the best freshman seasons in history in 2024 and will look to only improve moving forward.

The NFL Draft is slated to take place in late April from Green Bay.