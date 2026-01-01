Oklahoma is making a coaching change after losing to Alabama in the College Football Playoffs. After dwelling on the decision for a week, Brent Venables is expected to relieve tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley of his duties shortly.

Oklahoma is expected to fire Finley after five years, according to a report from On3 Sports. Finley becomes the first major member of Venables' staff to receive his pink slip after the 2025 season.

Finley has been the Sooners' tight ends coach since 2021 and was tabbed as their co-offensive coordinator — and briefly interim offensive coordinator — in 2024, before returning to his sole duties as tight ends coach in 2025. He was initially hired by former head coach Lincoln Riley and was retained by Venables when he took over in 2022.

Oklahoma did fairly well at tight end in 2025, with converted linebacker Jaren Kanak's 44 catches for 533 receiving yards ranking third on the team. Kanak was the only player on the team with 15 or more catches who failed to reach the end zone.

However, Finley's inability to develop the Sooner's in-house tight ends was the primary contributor to his downfall. Since 2021, Finley's tight end recruits who committed to Norman out of high school have only recorded nine catches for 84 yards, per On3 Sports.

Oklahoma, Brent Venables continues adjusting to new offense

Venables' latest coaching change could be the next step in Oklahoma's transition under first-year offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. Arbuckle got off to a strong start in his first year with the Sooners, but the offense struggled late in the year after star quarterback John Mateer's hand surgery.

Before joining Venables' staff, Arbuckle led one of the most explosive offenses in the country at Washington State. The Cougars were a top-20 passing offense in consecutive years under his guidance, which resulted in quarterbacks Mateer and Cam Ward evolving into two of the best quarterbacks in the country.

Mateer is projected to return in 2026, along with starting running back Tory Blaylock. However, Oklahoma will have to bring in an entirely new pass-catching corps, with leading receivers Isaiah Sategna III, Deion Burks, and Kanak all expected to leave.