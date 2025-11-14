The Oklahoma Sooners face a crucial test against the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, but their defensive leader may not be available. Edge rusher R Mason Thomas is listed as questionable for the SEC showdown after suffering a quad injury against Tennessee.

According to the Thursday injury report, Thomas appears on Oklahoma's availability list with a “questionable” designation, as per Ryan C. Fowler of Tide 100.9 FM.

Alabama vs. Oklahoma: Thursday injury/availability report No changes for Alabama

The defensive lineman hurt his quad while returning a fumble 71 yards for a touchdown in the Sooners' 33-27 road win over the Tennessee Volunteers on November 1.

Thomas had to be helped off the field after the play and didn't return to the game. Head coach Brent Venables later described it as a lower-body injury that would be evaluated during the bye week leading up to the Alabama matchup.

The timing couldn't be worse for No. 11 Oklahoma. Through nine games, Thomas has been the heartbeat of a defense, allowing just 14 points per game. He's racked up 23 tackles and 6.5 sacks while earning the nickname “The Closer” for his game-sealing rushes in tight contests.

The Fort Lauderdale native's touchdown against Tennessee was the longest fumble return in school history. He's also forced two fumbles this season while anchoring one of the nation's top pass rushes, making him irreplaceable in Oklahoma's defensive scheme.

His absence would create a massive hole against Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. The Crimson Tide enters Bryant-Denny Stadium at 8-1 with an eight-game winning streak, and Oklahoma needs its best players available to pull off the upset.

Oklahoma's best chance lies in exploiting Alabama's struggling ground game. The Crimson Tide ranks 114th nationally in rushing, averaging minimal production on the ground this season.

Saturday's 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC carries playoff implications for both teams. A loss would likely end the Sooners' College Football Playoff hopes, making Thomas's status one of the weekend's most important injury decisions.