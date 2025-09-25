The Oklahoma football team is undefeated and trending in the right direction. Unfortunately, Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer underwent hand surgery and is out for the foreseeable future.

While the injury is not season-ending, Mateer's absence leaves plenty of questions for the Oklahoma team. For now, Michael Hawkins Jr. will step in at the QB position, but losing a Heisman Trophy candidate such as Mateer is a tough blow.

On a recent episode of “The Joel Klatt Show,” former QB Matt Leinart had some major concerns about the Sooners going forward.

“I think they're in trouble, man, I really do,” Leinart said. “And then you look at the schedule. That's the biggest thing. I know they have an easy one this week and then they have Texas, South Carolina, and then you just got in the meat of the SEC. I think they're are in trouble.”

Leinart also spoke highly of Mateer's talent and ability, even dating back to last year at Washington State, and so far he has shown those skills this season before suffering the injury against Auburn.

On Thursday, Mateer took to social media to announce that the procedure was successful after the surgery happened.

“Thank God for a successful procedure. Dr. Shin is the GOAT. BOOMER SOONER!!” wrote Mateer on X, formerly Twitter.

While Oklahoma has a bye this week, next up is Kent State and then a massive showdown against Texas in the Red River Rivalry. After that, it continues to be difficult with games against South Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri, and LSU.

Whether or not Oklahoma can weather the storm remains to be seen, but having to go through a brutal SEC schedule without a star such as Mateer is not a positive development.

The waiting gme begins for his return, and it Oklahoma has a tough task ahead.