Recently, the Oklahoma football program got some brutal news when it was announced that starting quarterback John Mateer would need to have surgery because of an injury to his hand. The news immediately hung a cloud over what had been a strong start to the 2025 season for the Sooners, although Mateer is expected to still return at some point during the year.

On Thursday, Mateer took to social media to give an optimistic post-surgery update.

“Thank God for a successful procedure. Dr. Shin is the GOAT. BOOMER SOONER!!” wrote Mateer on X, formerly Twitter.

Needless to say, fans in the comment section were thrilled about the positivity from their starting quarterback.

“We are so BACK baby!” wrote one fan.

“Hopefully you didn’t use your thumb to type this! Don’t need any setbacks,” joked another.

“SOONER MAGIC ! Rest up and let’s BEAT TEXAS! BOOMER!” added another fan.

The good news for Oklahoma is that the injury occurred at a relatively weak point in the schedule, as the Sooners have a bye this week before a home game against Kent State. After that is the Red River Rivalry game against a Texas Longhorns team that hasn't exactly looked dominant so far this year.

Still, amid a start to the season that seemed to (and still might) have so much potential, the John Mateer injury news was certainly a brutal blow. Oklahoma most recenlty knocked off the Auburn Tigers in a thrilling (and controversial) victory in front of their home fans in what marked Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold's return to face his old school.

In any case, as previously mentioned, Oklahoma football will enjoy a well-deserved week off this week before returning to their home field to take on Kent State on Saturday, October 4. That game is slated to kick off at 4:00 PM ET.