Brent Venables and the No. 7-ranked Oklahoma football team will have to operate without quarterback John Mateer for the next few weeks.

After suffering a thumb injury in Week 4 against Auburn, the team has confirmed that Mateer will undergo hand surgery, On3 Sports reported. However, while the injury will sideline him for “three or more weeks,” he is expected to return at some point in the 2025 season, per On3 Sports' Brett McMurphy.

The injury did not occur on any specific play, but it clearly impacted Mateer throughout the Auburn game. After the 24-17 victory, Venables said the team evaluated its quarterback and decided that he needed surgery, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“After consulting with medical experts, it became clear that surgery is the best option for John and his short and long-term future,” Venables said, via Thamel.

The team has not made an official announcement, but Oklahoma will likely turn to sophomore Michael Hawkins once it comes out of its bye on Oct. 4 against Kent State. Hawkins juggled the starting job with Jackson Arnold in 2024, starting three games as a freshman.

For now, Mateer's 2025 season halts with 1,215 passing yards, six touchdowns, three interceptions, 190 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. He emerged as the Heisman Trophy frontrunner before going down.

This is a developing story.