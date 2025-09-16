It's been a strong start to the season for the Oklahoma football program, who currently sit at 3-0 following a recent win over Temple by a score of 42-3. Oklahoma fans are hoping that this is the year their team will re-enter the national title conversation after several years of being on the outside looking in.

Unfortuantely, on Tuesday, their hopes in that department took a hit when a major injury was announced along their offensive line.

“Venables says Troy Everett suffered a season-ending injury. Same injury he had a couple years ago,” reported George Stoia III of Sooner Scoop and On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

“Brutal for Everett. And for the #Sooners depth at center,” he added.

Everett is a key member of the Sooners' offensive line and their team overall, as he was named a team captain this year and is one of their vocal leaders out on the field.

The news will certainly make life a bit tougher on Sooners quarterback John Mateer, who has gotten off to a strong start to the 2025 season for Oklahoma.

Overall, Oklahoma hasn't exactly played the stiffest of competition, with their lone ranked win coming over the Michigan Wolverines in a recent matchup, but their strength of schedule will ratchet up in a hurry over the coming few weeks.

First up will be a home game against the Auburn Tigers, in which Oklahoma football will welcome back their former quarterback, Jackson Arnold, who has gotten off to a strong start to the season for Auburn, who is also undefeated, sitting at 3-0.

That game is slated to kick off at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday from Norman. After that, Oklahoma will have a week off before a home game against Kent State, and then their SEC schedule will resume from there with a road game against Texas.