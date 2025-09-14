Brent Venables praised his Oklahoma Sooners squad for their performance in the 42-3 blowout win over the Temple Owls on Saturday evening.

The No. 13 Sooners dominated this game from start to finish, scoring 11 or more points in the first three quarters. They suffocated the Owls on defense, only conceding a field goal in the second period.

Venables reflected on the win after the game, per News 9. He described it as a mature one, seeing how the squad's mindset was what they needed to have to prevail over their opponent.

“Really good, mature team win. Thought our guys had a great mindset when we showed up here to the stadium this morning. Coach did a great job having them ready to create, again, their own energy and their own intensity with just first test out going on the road,” Venables said.

How Brent Venables, Oklahoma performed against Temple

Brent Venables is right to point out the maturity in his Oklahoma Sooners squad, off to a 3-0 start this season after blowing out Temple.

John Mateer was solid throughout his time leading the offense. He completed 20 passes out of 34 attempts for 282 yards and a touchdown and an interception. He also made seven rushes for 63 yards and a score of his own.

Oklahoma was excellent on the ground, gashing the Owls' run defense for 228 yards and four touchdowns. Tory Blaylock led the way with 14 carries for 100 yards and two scores.

Four receivers made three or more catches throughout the game. Isaiah Sategna III stood out with seven receptions for 97 yards, while Jaren Kanak came next with four catches for 86 yards. Meanwhile, Deion Burks made three receptions for 36 yards and Keontez Lewis had three catches for 26 yards.

The No. 13 Sooners will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the No. 24 Auburn Tigers on Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. ET.