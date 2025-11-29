The Oklahoma Sooners have strengthened their 2026 recruiting class with the addition of three-star edge rusher Dane Bathurst from Carmel High School in Indiana. A former Duke commit, Bathurst chose Oklahoma over Vanderbilt, Nebraska, Purdue, and several other programs, becoming the 25th player to commit to Brent Venables’ class. He is the 12th defensive player to join the Sooners’ haul, which currently ranks No. 14 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 230 pounds, Bathurst displayed a strong senior season after transferring from Tampa Plant in Florida. Over nine games with Carmel, he recorded 65 tackles, including 30 solo stops, 19 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and 15 quarterback hurries. Rivals rates him as the No. 53 edge rusher nationally, while 247Sports ranks him as the No. 57 linebacker in the 2026 class. He also ranks among the top 10 players in Indiana, with national recruiting analysts elevating him to a top-50 linebacker in the country.

The decision came after a rapid turnaround in recruitment. Bathurst decommitted from Duke on November 13 and quickly drew offers from Oklahoma and Nebraska. Following an official visit to Norman for Oklahoma’s win over Missouri, Bathurst canceled a planned trip to Nebraska and committed to the Sooners, impressed by the coaching staff, the program culture, and family connections to linebacker coach Nate Dreiling.

Bathurst’s game is characterized by versatility and a high motor. Primarily an edge rusher at the prep level, he demonstrates a refined pass-rush repertoire, the ability to shed blocks, disciplined run defense, and awareness in coverage. His combination of speed, power, and agility makes him adaptable, allowing him to potentially transition from outside to inside in the Sooners’ linebacker-centric system.

Coming from an accomplished athletic family, Bathurst’s father, Ty, is a retired Navy SEAL and former collegiate swimmer at Minnesota, while his mother, Devon, also competed at Minnesota. His sister, Ella, is a Virginia swimmer and 2022 ACC Champion in the 800 free relay.

Bathurst adds to Oklahoma’s hot recruiting streak. The Sooners have flipped multiple players this month, including running back Jonathan Hatton and wide receiver Jayden Petit, bringing the recruiting cycle to a strong close before the early signing period. The 25-player class, featuring top edge rusher Jake Kreul, empowers a defense that forms the spine of Oklahoma’s College Football Playoff push.