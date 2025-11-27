Oklahoma football wrapped up a huge Thanksgiving Day gift Thursday. The Sooners reeled in a wide receiver who can instantly help John Mateer and company. Especially with Mateer admitting the offensive struggles at Oklahoma.

Four-star wide receiver Jayden Petit revealed his commitment to OU, pivoting out of Wisconsin in the process. Petit decommitted from the Badgers before Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals revealed his new school graphic on the holiday.

Unfortunately, the 6-foot-4 target can't suit up for Mateer and Brent Venables as he still must graduate from his high school St. John Neumann in Naples, Florida. But he adds a highly intriguing tall target for OU's offense via the college football recruiting trail.

Petit slowly became sold on the Sooners during a past visit.

How Oklahoma won over talented 4-Star WR

The Florida native became drawn to the Norman campus in a previous conversation with 247Sports.

“What stood out for me was the culture and the drive for success at Oklahoma,” Petit previously told Sooners Illustrated, part of the 247Sports family. “I can feel the passion and the motivation to be the best team in college football.”

He cited offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle as someone he meshed with while on his visit. Arbuckle is the same coach who's unlocked Mateer's abilities the past two season — including when both were at Washington State.

OU continues a Sunshine State pipeline by adding Petit. Five 2026 commits represent Florida — but Petit becomes the highest ranked offensive talent coming to this class with a 95 score.

Oklahoma ranks fourth in the Southeastern Conference power rankings. But the Sooners remain in the hunt for a spot in the College Football Playoffs too ahead of facing LSU on Saturday.