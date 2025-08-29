College football is back. Nebraska got a huge win over Cincinnati last night while USF dominated No. 25 Boise State earlier in the day. More games will be played today, while College GameDay returns on Saturday. The crew is back in Columbus, Ohio, for a huge contest between No. 3 Ohio State and No. 1 Texas.

Next weekend, it's been confirmed by On3 that College GameDay will be in Norman for a massive game between No. 14 Michigan and No. 18 Oklahoma.

Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard, and the gang will head to Norman for the first show in the post-Lee Corso era. Tomorrow's show will be the legend's very last one, and we will see him put on a mascot cap for the very last time. Herbstreit gave an emotional speech on Lee Corse ahead of his final show.

“The weekend is gonna be fun. It's the opening weekend of college football, it's Lee Corso's final appearance on College GameDay,” said Kirk Herbstreit. “It's gonna be a blast, we're gonna celebrate this guy, and I think every person in this room, anybody [Corso] has ever worked with, I think what's unique is people see you on with the head gear, and they see all the silly stuff you do, but I think what we see is the smile every Friday meeting.

“Whether you're with the makeup artist, or Reece Davis, everybody in between, [Corso] just lighten everybody up,” continued Kirk Herbstreit. “[You] lifted everybody up. And you've done that, I'm sure as a coach, but our experience with you, for me, the last 30 years, I've never seen you have a bad day. If you have a bad day, you never really show that you're having a bad day. You're always positive, and you're the backbone of what this show has been about. We're gonna celebrate you the way you should be, and I just want to honor you tonight and say you're the man. We love you.”

It will be tough right away to move on from Corso and all his memories. Waking up early on the West Coast to watch him and the rest of the GameDay crew talk about college football will always be remembered.