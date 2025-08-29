Now in their second year together, Matt Rhule has full confidence in Dylan Raiola. That trust was evident in Nebraska's win over Cincinnati in Week 1 of the 2025 college football season.

The Cornhuskers snuck out a three-point victory that went down to the wire to begin the season 1-0. Rhule pointed to a pivotal moment in the fourth quarter when he decided to go for it on 4th-and-2 from the three-yard line, which ultimately proved to be the difference in the game.

Rhule called a run-pass option that required Raiola to read Cincinnati linebacker Jake Golday. He executed the play to a tee and hit Dane Key on a short slant for a touchdown to put Nebraska up 20-10.

Reflecting on the play after the game, Rhule said he has “confidence all the time” in Raiola, according to 247 Sports. The Nebraska football coach also noted that he believes the play showcased Raiola's maturity and improved decision-making.

Cincinnati would add another touchdown later in the fourth quarter — a one-yard run from quarterback Brendan Sorsby with three minutes remaining to cut the lead to 20-17. However, Nebraska would hold onto the lead and take the victory to begin the season on a high note.

Raiola ended the game completing 33 of his 42 passes for 243 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Although he took a few sacks, he also showcased improved mobility and pocket presence on a few scrambles.

Matt Rhule, Nebraska begin 2025 college football season at 1-0

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) celebrates with wide receiver Dane Key (6) after a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Coming off their first winning season since 2016, Nebraska is off to the right start in the 2025 college football season. The matchup with Cincinnati was a pivotal early-season checkpoint that allowed the team to hit the ground running.

After claiming a gritty win, the Cornhuskers return home in Week 2, where they have consecutive winnable matchups against Akron and Houston Christian. Nebraska has three weeks to prepare for a tough game against Michigan on Sept. 20, which will be its first test against a ranked opponent.

Nebraska started the 2024 season 3-0 and breached the top-25 rankings before crumbling in the second half of the year. Their 4-1 start was impressive, particularly coming off a 5-7 season in 2023, but the win over Cincinnati is arguably better than any victory the Cornhuskers had in 2024.

After beating Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl — the program's first postseason victory since 2015 — Nebraska expects to compete for a Big 10 title in 2025. So far, the early results are promising.

More NCAA Football News
Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson reacts against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium
Boise State football HC Spencer Danielson drops ‘98%’ analysis after stunning USF smackdownMatt Wadleigh ·
Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule and athletic director Troy Dannen walk off the field after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule issues ‘big’ challenge after squeak out winMatt Wadleigh ·
Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. speaks on the future of Andrew Body after he suffered a season-ending injury.
What Trent Dilfer told Andrew Body after UAB, Alabama State gameRandall Barnes ·
Archie Manning and Eli Manning, who met up with Jaxson Dart of the New York Giants at Fanatics Fest, at Ole Miss for his football jersey retirement by the Rebels.
How Archie Manning got legendary Oklahoma coach to root for Texas footballMalik Brown ·
Northwestern State snaps their FCS leading 20-game losing streak as they beat Alcorn State 20-10 on Thursday.
Northwestern State ends 20-game drought, beats Alcorn 20-10Randall Barnes ·
Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) celebrates with wide receiver Dane Key (6) after a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Nebraska’s Matt Rhule explains decision to trust Dylan Raiola on decisive 4th downCaleb Nixon ·