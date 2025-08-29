Now in their second year together, Matt Rhule has full confidence in Dylan Raiola. That trust was evident in Nebraska's win over Cincinnati in Week 1 of the 2025 college football season.

The Cornhuskers snuck out a three-point victory that went down to the wire to begin the season 1-0. Rhule pointed to a pivotal moment in the fourth quarter when he decided to go for it on 4th-and-2 from the three-yard line, which ultimately proved to be the difference in the game.

Rhule called a run-pass option that required Raiola to read Cincinnati linebacker Jake Golday. He executed the play to a tee and hit Dane Key on a short slant for a touchdown to put Nebraska up 20-10.

Reflecting on the play after the game, Rhule said he has “confidence all the time” in Raiola, according to 247 Sports. The Nebraska football coach also noted that he believes the play showcased Raiola's maturity and improved decision-making.

4th & 2 and Raiola finds Dane Key for the TD What a drive for the Huskers 🌽

Cincinnati would add another touchdown later in the fourth quarter — a one-yard run from quarterback Brendan Sorsby with three minutes remaining to cut the lead to 20-17. However, Nebraska would hold onto the lead and take the victory to begin the season on a high note.

Raiola ended the game completing 33 of his 42 passes for 243 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Although he took a few sacks, he also showcased improved mobility and pocket presence on a few scrambles.

Matt Rhule, Nebraska begin 2025 college football season at 1-0

Coming off their first winning season since 2016, Nebraska is off to the right start in the 2025 college football season. The matchup with Cincinnati was a pivotal early-season checkpoint that allowed the team to hit the ground running.

After claiming a gritty win, the Cornhuskers return home in Week 2, where they have consecutive winnable matchups against Akron and Houston Christian. Nebraska has three weeks to prepare for a tough game against Michigan on Sept. 20, which will be its first test against a ranked opponent.

Nebraska started the 2024 season 3-0 and breached the top-25 rankings before crumbling in the second half of the year. Their 4-1 start was impressive, particularly coming off a 5-7 season in 2023, but the win over Cincinnati is arguably better than any victory the Cornhuskers had in 2024.

After beating Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl — the program's first postseason victory since 2015 — Nebraska expects to compete for a Big 10 title in 2025. So far, the early results are promising.