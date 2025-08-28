Year four of the Brent Venables era kicks off in Week 1. Oklahoma football looks to make a run in the SEC, but first, they need to take care of business against Illinois State. While not the biggest of the opening weekend, these are bold predictions to watch in this game.

Illinois State is entering its 17th season under head coach Brock Spack. The Redbirds are ranked sixth in the first FCS poll, but are also predicted to finish fourth in the conference, behind North Dakota State, South Dakota, and South Dakota State. After opening their season with a loss to Iowa in 2024, they would win nine of their next 11 games, making the FCS playoffs. After a first-round win, they fell to UC Davis in the second round of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma is looking for a rebound campaign. After starting the 2024 season 3-0, they would lose four of their next five games. Oklahoma would upset Alabama late in the season, but finish the season just 6-7 after a loss in the Armed Forces Bowl. It was the second time in three seasons under Venables that Oklahoma finished the year at 6-7.

A true freshman makes an immediate impact

The initial Oklahoma depth chart has multiple freshmen who are expected to get playing time in this first game of the season. One of those is true freshman cornerback Courtland Guillory. He earned high praise in camp from the coaching staff. With Eli Bowen still out of the lineup, Guillory is listed as a starter along with Jacobe Johnson at the left cornerback spot.

The freshman was a four-star prospect according to 247Sports and Rivals, but ranked as a three-star by ESPN and ON3. He is a corner with great length and the ability to close on the ball well. Further, he was a top-level basketball player in high school, which helps him in 50-50 situations.

Tommy Rittenhouse is a solid quarterback for Illinois State. He had seven interceptions last year, including one against Iowa in the first game of the season. Rittenhouse has accuracy issues at times when under pressure, and the Oklahoma defensive line will get pressure in this game. This could lead to an opportunity for Guillory to make a big play in his first game as a Sooner.

The Sooners' running backs put on a show

Oklahoma brought in a transfer at the running back position in Jaydn Ott from California. He has been solid in the past. In 2022, he ran for 897 yards and eight scores. In 2023, Ott ran for 1,305 yards and 12 scores. Last year, he was limited to just 385 yards and four scores behind a struggling Cal offensive line. Ott's main impact may be on kick return, as he is currently listed as the third running back for the Sooners.

Javantae Barnes is currently listed as the starter for Oklahoma. He is primed for a breakout season, running for 577 yards and five touchdowns before his season was ended prematurely in 2024. Further, his three best games came in his final three games, having 340 yards rushing, with three scores, plus 97 yards receiving.

Tory Blaylock is listed as the second running back, coming in as a four-star recruit for the Sooners. He is a powerful running back who can break through the line and take the ball the distance. In his senior year of high school, he averaged 9.6 yards per carry while finding paydirt 26 times on the ground.

Regardless of who has the rock for the Sooners, they are going to have a great game. With the Illinois State defense likely to focus on new quarterback John Mateer, the running backs will have room to break open the game. The offensive line, which was plagued by injuries in 2024, will be improved in 2025. With two large offensive tackles to run behind, expect the Sooners to put on a show on the ground.

Illinois State is impressive, but not good enough

The Redbirds are one of the top FCS teams in the nation. While not on the level of some of the top teams, such as their fellow conference foes, they are a quality team. They have also struggled against FBS opponents. In their last two games against FBS opponents, they have lost by a combined score of 78-0.

Oklahoma has dominated FCS teams since 2019, winning its four games by a combined score of 253 to 28. Still, Illinois State is going to be impressive by FCS standards in this game. They bring back a starting quarterback in Rittenhouse who improved throughout the year. Further, his top receiver, Daniel Sobkowicz, broke out in 2024 at the end of the season. Finally, Wenkers Wright is a strong running back coming off a 1,100-yard and 11-touchdown season. The offense is methodical and will have at least one successful drive.

They may not cover the spread in this game, which is sitting at 36.5 points, but they will not be shut out. The current lines project them to score just 10 points, but the Redbirds will exceed that in this one. If Illinois State can come out of the gates hot, the way-too-early upset alert sirens will be going off.