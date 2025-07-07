Oklahoma football has witnessed 6-7 campaigns twice already under Brent Venables. And that's in a three-season span.

Last year's Sooners hit that mark. The 2025 version can't afford to deliver another six-win season. Or the hot seat will intensify for Venables.

Oklahoma has shown potential under him. Notably trouncing Alabama in Norman last season. The arrival of John Mateer via the college football transfer portal fuels new intrigue. Prized running back transfer Jadyn Ott adds versatility and explosiveness.

But will everything in place translate to a return to the national title picture? Time to drop some way-too-early bold predictions for the '25 Sooners.

Oklahoma will have a 1,000-yard rusher

The running attack underwhelmed last season in Norman. Not good for a place that produced Adrian Peterson, Samaje Perine, DeMarco Murray even Billy Sims.

Jovantae Barnes led OU with only 577 yards. But expect this unit to improve greatly.

Barnes returns as the experienced 22-year-old. Key four-star recruit Tory Blaylock brings juice for the future.

But Ott expands the weaponry in the backfield. He's a past 1,315-yard rusher from Cal. Ott brings value as a receiving option too.

Someone from this backfield will scale the century mark. Ott's big play ability makes him the contender to pull it off.

John Mateer will become fan favorite in Norman

Jackson Arnold leaves with mixed production at OU. Mateer walks in and changes the complexion of this offense.

The former Washington State Cougars star brings a true dual-threat element not seen since Caleb Williams. OU is in tremendous shape if he's anything like Williams or even past OU stars Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray.

Mateer threw 3,139 yards with 29 touchdowns, but added 826 through the ground game and 15 rushing touchdowns.

He's already familiar with OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. He unleashed Mateer last season in Pullman. Expect the same in Norman — with Mateer becoming the new fan favorite Sooners quarterback.

The Oklahoma secondary needs to get bailed out

Venables helped reconstruct the offense. But what about his area of expertise defense?

He'll need R Mason Thomas to capitalize on his stellar 2024. Thomas piled nine sacks with 12.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. He's freakishly disruptive once the ball is snapped.

Eli Bowen returns at one of the cornerback spots. He's fresh off an All-American freshman campaign. But he'll need to take new leaps and avoid the sophomore jinx.

Senior safety Robert Spears-Jennings returns and packs a punch inside the box. But he wasn't much of a ball-hawk last season. Even Oklahoma State transfer Kendal Daniels is capable of boosting this unit.

Still, this secondary features a mix of youth and newcomers. Meaning the front line must bail these guys out early. That includes more than Thomas at one of the edge rusher sports. Defensive tackle David Stone returns inside after briefly dipping into the portal.

Oklahoma avoids consecutive 6-7 marks

This offense looks too bolstered to underachieve. Mateer and Ott together will become a dynamic pairing. Deion Burks adds further fireworks in coming over from Purdue.

Oklahoma, though, comes with the No. 1 strength of schedule per ESPN. Yet the Sooners come out swinging right away — beating Michigan early along the way to start 3-0.

The schedule gets rugged after the final non-conference game versus Kent State. The Red River Rivalry against Texas comes next. Then a road trip to South Carolina to face potential first round selection LaNorris Sellers. After that its Ole Miss, Tennessee, Alabama (in Tuscaloosa this time), Missouri and LSU — all bowl teams from a year ago.

OU boosts its SEC title chances by winning the final five games. A potential 9-3 season could spark conversations for an SEC championship game appearance. But this conference is way too deep for OU to make a run. An 8-4 season looks realistic.