Following a week of college football full of monumental upsets, the Week 11 AP top 25 rankings received a lot of movement. Several teams took a tumble, while Oklahoma, Texas and Utah were the biggest risers of the week.

Oklahoma rose seven spots from No. 18 to No. 11 after beating Tennessee on the road. Texas rose by the same number of spots to No. 13 after beating Vanderbilt at home, while Utah also moved up to No. 17 after throttling Cincinnati, which subsequently fell from No. 17 to No. 25.

The updates keep Oklahoma and Texas' College Football Playoff hopes alive. The Red River Rivals were both on the outside looking in entering Week 10, but now control their own destinies.

Both teams will find themselves in another marquee matchup when they next return to the field. Following their respective byes in Week 11, Oklahoma returns to face No. 4 Alabama, while Texas will go up against No. 5 Georgia.

Utah's movement also makes it the third-highest-ranked team in the Big 12, behind BYU and Texas Tech. The Utes, however, are still just fifth in the conference standings. Considering the Big 12 does not usually send multiple teams to the playoffs, they still have work to do over the final month.

SEC movement headlines Week 11 AP college football rankings

Ohio State, Indiana and Texas A&M remain the top three teams, as the top seven remained the same. Texas Tech and Notre Dame became the newest inclusions into the top 10, while BYU moved up from No. 11 to No. 8.

Texas Tech and Notre Dame replaced Georgia Tech and Miami, who both dropped eight spots. The Yellow Jackets were demoted from No. 8 to No. 16 after losing to NC State, with the Hurricanes falling to No. 18 after dropping a 26-20 game to SMU.

Washington was the lone new inclusion in the Week 1 AP top 25. The Huskies entered at No. 24 after beating No. 23 Illinois and subsequently took the Illini's place in the college football rankings.

Iowa received the most votes of teams that did not make the top 25, receiving 71 votes. James Madison was second with 53 votes, while Pittsburgh received 25 votes. San Diego State, North Texas and USF all also received double-digit votes.

Memphis remains the only Group of Five program in the top 25, moving up from No. 25 to No. 22. Navy entered the week undefeated and on the cusp of the rankings, but a 14-point loss to North Texas sends it back to square one.