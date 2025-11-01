Miami (FL) football watched fans rush the field, but walked off tasting a rough defeat versus SMU. None, though, got roasted so fiercely than Carson Beck.

The reason why Beck lured out the critics? Through this costly interception in the red zone that shifted the tide to the Mustangs.

SMU intercepts Miami’s Carson Beck in OT👀 (via ESPN)

pic.twitter.com/3bFVO7zSRy — On3 (@On3sports) November 1, 2025

SMU running back TJ Harden later powered into the end zone to cap off the top 10 upset of the Hurricanes. Beck, his head coach Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes trotted off the field amid the students hopping the walls/fences to celebrate the stunner.

But again, Beck's costly interception brought out some loud critics.

Notable reactions for Carson Beck interception during Miami vs. SMU

One Miami fan compared Beck to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the social media website X, formerly Twitter — and not in a good way.

Tua Tagovailoa currently leads the NFL in interceptions Carson Beck is 2nd in the nation in interceptions This city might be the location of two of the STUPIDEST quarterbacks in the country. 😭 pic.twitter.com/2QLJaICleR — KG ❄️🏆 (@ShoutoutKG) November 1, 2025

A Georgia was even more harsh toward Beck, posting “death, taxes and Carson Beck blowing games” in his own post.

Even Saturday Down South relentlessly verbally attacked the College Football Transfer Portal addition to Miami with this caption.

“In a touching tribute to last years Florida/Georgia performance, Carson Beck gets picked off in OT,” their account said.

But worse, a Miami fan has given up on the past national champion winner.

“Carson Beck is a failed experiment!!! Deal with it!!!!!” the fan shared.

Miami faced a team with a newly cemented Rhett Lashlee, who inked a longer term extension to stay at SMU. Lashlee even defeated the school that handed him offensive coordinator duties in 2020 and 2021.

Lashlee's coaching and play-calling led to 388 total yards against a stacked defense. SMU even looked inconsistent on third downs (3-of-13) and gained fewer first downs (20) compared to Miami. Quarterback Kevin Jennings, though, ended up becoming the QB who took better care of the football in the end — losing one fumble compared to Beck's two picks.

And now Miami's chances of the College Football Playoffs plus the Atlantic Coast Conference title game took a big hit.