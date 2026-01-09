The No. 10-seed Miami football is just a win away from becoming the last team standing in the College Football Playoff.

The Hurricanes pulled off the 31-27 victory over Trinidad Chambliss and the No. 6 seed Ole Miss Rebels after quarterback Carson Beck capped a game-winning drive in the final minute of the contest with a rushing touchdown.

You can watch the video of Beck's three-yard rushing score here.

CARSON BECK DOES IT HIMSELF THE FOR THE MIAMI TD 🍿 CANES TAKE THE LEAD WITH 18 SECONDS!

The Hurricanes left some time on the clock, leaving the door still open for a miracle comeback by Ole Miss, but the Rebels failed to find the end zone after four plays, as regulation time expired.

Already with two national championships, which he won during his time in Athens with the Georgia Bulldogs, Beck transferred to Miami and is now on the verge of claiming another college football crown.

Against the Rebels, Beck threw for 268 passing yards and two touchdowns with an interception. He had a negative six rushing yards on 12 carries, but that surely does not matter more than his huge and game-winning rushing score.

It was an entertaining showdown with a thrilling ending, as Ole Miss and Miami exchanged leads down the stretch, with Beck and the Hurricanes executing better when it mattered the most.

The Rebels took a three-point lead with over three minutes left in the fourth quarter after Chambliss found tight end Dae'Quan Wright for a 24-yard touchdown before Miami responded with a 15-play drive capped by that Beck rushing TD.

Now, Miami football awaits the winner of the other CFP semis matchup on Friday between the No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers and No. 5 Oregon Ducks at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.