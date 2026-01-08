Ole Miss football is undefeated post Lane Kiffin, plus one win away from the national title game. Pete Golding dropped the mic on Kiffin becoming a potential distraction. Now Jimbo Fisher has chimed in.

Except the past national title winner relentlessly attacked Kiffin's “stupid, selfish” College Football Playoff coaching decisions.

Fisher appeared on the ACC Network via ESPN to put the now departing head coach on blast.

“It's selfish, it's stupid,” Fisher started. “That’s what it is. It’s stupid. And because here’s why I say that. He wanted to coach [Ole Miss] and thought he didn’t get his way. ‘Everybody get on the plane with me, or you don’t have a job.’ All right? And he makes them all go.”

Fisher wasn't through ranting about Kiffin.

“Then he gets down there and takes a P.R. hit, because it looks bad that you really don’t care about the kids. Then he says, ‘Okay, you can go back,'” Fisher added.

Jimbo Fisher dives into where Lane Kiffin ‘screwed up' at Ole Miss

The national title winner with Florida State in the 2014 season then ripped Kiffin further.

“Here's where he screwed up: He thought they were going to lose the Georgia,” Fisher said. “The portal thing was all over with, and it was going to be all over with. He said, ‘I’ll look like a hero.’ Now, he’s got egg on his face because the real Lane came back out. You know what I’m saying?”

Fisher scoffed at the idea of the incoming LSU head coach taking Ole Miss assistants with him.

“And if those guys were allowed to coach a first game, they should be allowed to coach — because those kids are doing something that you get one time in your life to do. That team. And those guys. One time,” Fisher said. “And as a coach? Listen, I know, I’ve left a job, I get that. But if you took them on and said they’re never coming back, that’s fine. You set the rules of the game. You don’t change the rules in the middle of the game. And as a coach, it’s hurting the kids and it pisses me off.”

Ole Miss is losing two assistants to Kiffin ahead of the Fiesta Bowl against Miami.