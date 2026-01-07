Pete Golding is just a first-time head coach at the college football level, but he's already facing a huge challenge, as No. 6-seed Ole Miss football continues to navigate its way in the College Football Playoff.

Golding has been handed the job of leading the Rebels after former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin's sudden departure for the same gig with the LSU Tigers football program.

Ahead of Thursday's College Football Playoff semifinal game against the No. 10-seed Miami Hurricanes at the Fiesta Bowl, Golding had an intriguing response when asked about Kiffin.

“I think you want to build a program to where it's heading in the right direction, and one person, one player, is not going to derail that,” Golding told reporters during the Fiesta Bowl Media Day on Wednesday, via Michael Bratton of that SEC podcast.

While Kiffin's abrupt exit from Ole Miss remains a controversial topic, Golding seems to believe that the Rebels' success is not entirely dependent on a single figure.

Article Continues Below

“There's been too much invested in that, and it's aligned correctly that one person is not going to impact something so drastically.

“If it is, it's not built right.”

Kiffin is now in Ole Miss' rearview mirror, and the Rebels' entire focus right now is on their matchup against the Hurricanes, who are also having quite a CFP run themselves.

Ole Miss football defeated the No. 11-seed Tulan Green Wave in the first round, 41-10, and then pulled off a stunning 39-34 upset victory over the No. 3-seed Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl to advance to the next phase.