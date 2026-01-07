The Ole Miss football program is currently gearing up for their college football playoff semifinal matchup against the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday evening at the Fiesta Bowl. Ole Miss is coming off an upset win over the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl, and the Rebels are now just one win away from securing a spot in the national championship game against either Indiana or Oregon.

Many have been impressed at Ole Miss' resilience on this playoff run, racking up wins over Tulane and Georgia despite the drama that enveloped the program when Lane Kiffin decided to bolt for Baton Rouge and become the next head coach at LSU shortly before the postseason began.

Recently, Ole Miss quarterbacks coach Joe Judge had an interesting way of describing just how hectic things have been for the Rebels over the last month or so.

“My next door neighbor was Aaron Hernandez. I know this is more chaotic,” said Judge, per Bryan Fischer of Sports Illustrated on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, Judge was an assistant coach for the New England Patriots at the same time that Aaron Hernandez was a member of the team, and when Hernandez was arrested in 2013, so he has certainly seen his fair share of chaotic things.

Overall, the Ole Miss football program certainly deserves some credit for powering through and finding ways to win despite the turmoil that was left in the wake of Kiffin's departure. In the game against Georgia, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss stepped up in a major way, completing several Houdini acts down the stretch of the game to help the Rebels rally from a multi-possession deficit and win the game.

In any case, Ole Miss and Miami are set to kick off on Thursday evening at 7:30 pm ET at the Fiesta Bowl, to be played from Phoenix, Arizona.