The LSU football program currently has its sights fully set on the upcoming 2026 season after its 2025 campaign came to an end with a loss to Houston over the weekend in the Texas Bowl. LSU recently made national headlines by prying head coach Lane Kiffin away from the Ole Miss Rebels to take the same position in Baton Rouge, a move that the Tigers' brass hopes will usher in a new era of prosperity for LSU football.

Kiffin's decision to take the LSU job meant that he would no longer be allowed to coach Ole Miss on their college football playoff run, which began two weeks ago with a win over Tulane in blowout fashion and will continue on Thursday with a matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl.

Earlier this week, there was some speculation that Kiffin might be in attendance in New Orleans for that game, but now, it has been confirmed that this is not going to be the case.

“It appears that Lane Kiffin has decided against attending the Sugar Bowl tonight and will instead be at LSU's women's basketball game against Kentucky,” reported Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports on X, formerly Twitter, citing a report from Jacques Douset.

Article Continues Below

It certainly would have been a sight to behold if Kiffin were in attendance for Ole Miss's game against Georgia, but Rebels fans and players alike will likely be happy to not have him there amid what was an ugly and highly publicized breakup between the two sides.

Meanwhile, Kiffin and the LSU football program are staying busy as they look to secure recruits and transfer portal commitments amid what is one of the busiest times on the college football calendar.

In any case, the Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Ole Miss is set to kick off at 8:00 pm ET.