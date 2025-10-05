Lane Kiffin continues to make waves on the recruiting trail. Just days after flipping Michigan’s four-star cornerback Dorian Barney, Ole Miss football secured another major commitment, this time from one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 class.

Four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher has committed to Ole Miss, he told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound signal-caller from Fonda, New York, chose the Rebels over Penn State and Oregon.

Croucher is ranked as the No. 9 quarterback in the 2027 class, according to Rivals.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Keegan Croucher has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells me for @rivals The 6’4 205 QB from Fonda, NY chose the Rebels over Penn State & Oregon He’s ranked as the #9 QB in the ’27 Class (per Rivals) “All Glory to God! HOTTY TODDY 🦈”https://t.co/dKauDNEak8 pic.twitter.com/QnXssO8snb — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 5, 2025

It’s another recruiting victory for Kiffin, who has quietly rebuilt Ole Miss into one of the SEC’s most attractive destinations for offensive talent.

Known for his quarterback development and dynamic play-calling, Kiffin’s program continues to draw top-tier talent from across the country, even prying recruits away from traditional powerhouses like Michigan and Oregon.

For Ole Miss, Croucher’s decision is a testament to Kiffin’s national reach and offensive credibility. The Rebels’ recent offensive success has made Oxford a hotspot for quarterbacks seeking early playing time and exposure in the nation’s toughest conference.

Croucher’s frame and arm strength have drawn comparisons to recent Ole Miss standouts, and he fits perfectly in Kiffin’s fast-paced, vertical passing scheme.

Meanwhile, Michigan finds itself on the losing end of another recruiting battle. Dorian Barney’s decommitment earlier in the week already dealt a blow to the Wolverines’ 2026 class, and Croucher’s decision to side with Ole Miss only compounds that momentum shift.

For now, Kiffin’s recruiting presence is not only strong in the South but increasingly influential in Big Ten territory.

Croucher joins a future Rebels class that’s shaping up to be one of the strongest in the SEC, following recent commitments from several blue-chip prospects.

With the 2025 team already ranked inside the top 10 nationally, Kiffin’s long-term recruiting vision appears firmly on track.

Off the field, the Ole Miss coach continues to make headlines for his potential links to other programs. ESPN’s Ryan McGee recently speculated that if Kiffin were ever to leave Oxford, Alabama would be the only destination capable of luring him away.

Despite his ties to Florida, through family and past coaching experience, McGee noted that Kiffin seems content in Oxford, emphasizing, “Why mess with happy?”

For now, the happiness seems mutual. Kiffin’s energy, recruiting success, and competitive consistency have solidified Ole Miss as a serious player in the SEC’s modern landscape.

And with Croucher now in the fold, the Rebels’ quarterback future looks brighter than ever.