So far, the 2025 Ole Miss football team is playing much better than last year's despite having less talent on its roster. That speaks to Lane Kiffin and how much he has evolved as a head coach and has become one of the better coaches in college football. With uncertainty surrounding Billy Napier at Florida, Kiffin's name is one of the biggest in speculation for a replacement.

ESPN Senior Writer Ryan McGee said on the “College Gameday Podcast” that, as much as people in Gainesville think he would take the job in Florida, McGee believes the only real job that Kiffin would leave for is Alabama if that came open. However, he does have ties to Florida, making that job a wildcard for Kiffin, even though he would want Alabama more.

“Would Lane Kiffin leave Ole Miss? I think Lane Kiffin would leave Ole Miss if Tuscaloosa called,” McGee said. “People in Gainesville are convinced that if they call, he’ll leave. And for folks that don’t know his ex-wife, who now lives in Oxford, and they’re hanging out all the time, her dad was the legendary quarterbacks coach during the Steve Spurrier years. So there are ties to Florida, but I don’t know that he’ll leave Oxford because, as you saw in the Doc, he’s thrilled. Like, why do you mess with happy?”

It is worth noting that Lane Kiffin's ex-wife is Layla Reaves, the daughter of John Reaves. Reaves was the quarterback's coach at Florida under Steve Spurrier in the 1990s.

Alabama may be Lane Kiffin's top goal after he spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide under Nick Saban as their offensive coordinator. Still, Florida is in much worse shape as a program than Alabama.

Kalen DeBoer struggled to match expectations last year after Alabama lost three games and barely missed the College Football Playoff. Still, they stumbled immediately out of the gate against Florida State this year, prompting the hot-seat rumors about DeBoer. Still, after beating Georgia this past weekend, his seat seems safe.

If Billy Napier cannot turn the program around, the Florida job is about to open. Kiffin also has experience in the state after recently coaching at Florida Atlantic.

Ole Miss is a job that keeps Lane Kiffin happy, especially with his family. His family was why he said no to Auburn and chose to stay at Ole Miss. Florida is a tentpole job in college football, so if the Gators make a move and are looking for a replacement, would he be able to turn down the position?