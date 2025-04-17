Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has seen it all.

One of the more well-traveled coaches working in the college ranks today, Kiffin has worked with and for some of the biggest stars and programs the sport has seen this century and has made a name for himself along the way for his high-flying offensive ideas and unique approach to the game.

Stopping by This Past Weekend W/ Theo Von, Kiffin discussed his journey through the college ranks, noting why his time at Ole Miss has been noticeably different from his time at USC.

“I was the head coach at USC, you spent time out in LA, it's just a different world out there, and I remember I was walking through campus and I was like, I bet 50 – 70% of these students have no idea who I am. I'm the head coach of the football team, and they've got no idea who I am,” Lane Kiffin said.

“They're just going to school at USC, you know, getting their education. Here 100% know who you are, the little kids, you go to like walk downtown, and a four-year-old is like, ‘Coach Kiffin.' They know who you are. For people that haven't been down here, maybe that makes sense to them to understand that. You don't go anywhere without everybody knowing who you are.”

During his reign at USC, the Trojans weren't bad but weren't world-beaters either, with Kiffin's team recording a 28-15 record over four seasons, including a high-water mark of 10-2 in 2011. While Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels started off slow, going 5-5 in 2020, his program got better and better with Jaxson Dart running the show, with their former quarterback now expected to hear his name called in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Did Ole Miss' hometown feel help with the team's recent success? Probably not, but hey, if it makes Kiffin feel more comfortable, the real winners are the fans at home.