Lane Kiffin had some high remarks to say about his Ole Miss Rebels squad after beating the No. 4 LSU Tigers 24-19 on Saturday night.

Ole Miss has been rolling with a 4-0 record going into the matchup. They understood the importance of getting a victory over a CFP contender, boosting their case for being in the conversation.

Kiffin reflected on the win after the game, per reporter Brad Logan. When media asked him about the quarterback situation, he described it as a “good problem” to have.

“We got a bye week coming up. It's a good problem to have. I don't have an answer for that right now. Austin (Simmons) got hurt and it's just a good problem to have,” Kiffin said.

How Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss performed against LSU

Lane Kiffin and No. 13 Ole Miss continue their surge as one of the best teams in the country, improving to a 5-0 record on the season.

Kiffin is also right to point out the team's quarterback depth. Despite missing Austin Simmons due to injury, Trinidad Chambliss heeded the call to step up as the backup. He completed 23 passes out of 39 attempts for 314 yards and a touchdown and an interception. He also made 14 rushes for 71 yards.

Kewan Lacy was a solid bright spot in the Rebels' run game. He had 23 of the team's 45 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Chambliss provided even distribution with his passes to receivers throughout the game. Cayden Lee stood out with four receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown. Dae'Quan Wright came next with four catches for 66 yards, Deuce Alexander had three receptions for 64 yards, while Winston Watkins caught three passes for 38 yards.

The No. 13 Rebels will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They are on a bye next week but will resume play when they host the Washington State Cougars on Oct. 11 at 12:45 p.m. ET.