Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has one of the best SEC teams so far this year. The Rebels are ranked and 4-0 on the campaign. Kiffin is bemoaning the fact that his team's upcoming game against LSU is not a night game.

Kiffin thinks that his squad deserves a bit more respect from the television networks.

“I’m over that. I just know what it’s gonna be,” Kiffin said about the LSU kick time, per his latest presser and reported by On3. “I told the commissioners here today if we’re gonna play LSU here it’s gonna be day, and if we’re gonna be going down there and it’s gonna be a night one. So just know what it’s gonna be. It is what it is. I’m sure we’ll be a night at Georgia, too. If you just set it up that way, you won’t be upset when it happens. You won’t start thinking, ‘Maybe it’ll be different this time.'”

Ole Miss and LSU are both undefeated, heading into this upcoming Saturday's game. LSU defeated Southeastern Louisiana in its last game, while Ole Miss got a big win over Tulane. The two schools meet Saturday at 3:30 ET.

Ole Miss is having a terrific season so far

The Rebels hope to make the College Football Playoff this season. Ole Miss is the lone SEC team with a 2-0 conference record so far this year. The squad has conference wins over Arkansas and Kentucky. Ole Miss has also defeated Georgia State, before the win over Tulane.

The Rebels got a tremendous performance against Tulane from their quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss. Chambliss finished the game with 307 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also had more than 100 rushing yards.

The Ole Miss-LSU game will have tremendous implications in the SEC championship race. Both schools missed the CFP in 2024, and both are vying for a trip to the playoff this year. Time will tell who ends up with the victory.