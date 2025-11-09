After Jalen Green missed the last eight games with a hamstring injury, the Phoenix Suns star guard exited the game with the same injury. He grabbed his right hamstring during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers.

He went for a drive, got by James Harden, and made a pass to Ryan Dunn, who was wide open in the corner. Immediately after, he grabbed the same hamstring and was hobbling towards the bench.

Within the next possession, Green was being helped to the locker room. It's unfortunate news for the Suns, who missed Green for the season opener and the next seven games.

In only one game, he showed immediate chemistry with teammate Devin Booker. he presented a true downhill threat and someone who can create his own shot. In that game, Green posted 29 points in 23 minutes and revealed what all the hype was.

Jalen Green's injury is gut-wrenching for the Suns

Considering this was his second game back from injury, it's telling that he wasn't fully recovered. However, Suns head coach Jordan Ott has been cautious about Green's return because it was a soft tissue injury.

It wasn't as easy to diagnose and to give the proper treatment for. At times, some thought that Ott was being overly cautious with his young guard.

Still, the team has shown promise without Green. For instance, Booker is having an All-NBA season and has been extremely effective as a scorer and playmaker.

Guys like Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen are having career years. Young players like Ryan Dunn and Collin Gillespie are rising to the occasion.

Losing Green sucks, but it could be a next-man-up mentality for a team loaded with people looking for any opportunity.

For the former Houston Rockets guard, it'll be going back to square one. But this aggravation could be something minor or something extreme.

No one will know until the official injury diagnosis comes out.