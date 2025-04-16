Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin isn't only known for being a successful coach in college football, but he's also make a name for himself on social media. He's often spotted on X, formerly known as Twitter trolling individuals, making jokes, or calling out the NCAA. Recently, he subtly threw Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart, along with other SEC coaches under the bus in a social media confession.

During a guest appearance on the “This Past Weekend” podcast hosted by comedian Theo Von, Lane Kiffin admitted that Smart and other SEC coaches send him things to post on social media. The Ole Miss coach doesn't divulge exactly what Smart and the other coaches ask him to post, but name-dropping the two-time national championship winner is noteworthy.

“I just kind of started being a normal person. I was like, I can't be a normal person as a coach in a lot of my life, so I was like, on social media, I'll be normal. Then buddies start sending me some, and I'll retweet it. Or other coaches like in the SEC, like Kirby Smart, he [does] all the time, because he's politically correct, so he's like got stuff he wants to put out there, but they just send it to me because he knows I will. I just kind of embraced it and ran with it.”

In his discussion with Von, the soon-to-be 50-year-old head coach explains how he's used social media to his advantage in recruiting. Lane Kiffin admits that some parents of the recruits claim they feel they already know him just through his social media presence. It seemingly makes things easy to win over the parents of the top recruits in the nation.

“The reason that I kept going with it was because I would go into home visits, and these parents would say, they'd come into my office like when they're doing a campus tour, and they would say to me, ‘Coach, we feel like we already know you. We love your social media. I love your Twitter, I love your Instagram, we feel like we already know you.' I'm like, shoot, how much is that worth that they're already coming to visit us wanting their kid to go here, saying we already know you because of it.”