Ole Miss football is getting a massive commitment. Lane Kiffin's team is getting the pledge of national championship quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, per On3. Chambliss led Ferris State to the national championship game last season in Division II.

Ferris State won the 2024 title after defeating Valdosta State. Chambliss threw three touchdown passes in that game, while also getting two scores rushing the ball. Ferris is located in the state of Michigan.

Chambliss had a strong season at the school in 2024. He posted nearly 3,000 yards passing, while also rushing for more than 1,000 yards. The quarterback threw 26 touchdowns, while rushing for 25 more.

Ole Miss football is hoping the transfer quarterback can bring that kind of excitement to the Rebels. The squad finished the 2024 season with 10 victories, including a Gator Bowl win over Duke.

Kiffin and the Rebels didn't make the College Football Playoff in 2024, despite quality wins over Georgia and South Carolina. A close loss to Kentucky hurt the team's chances of making the CFP.

Ole Miss has CFP on the mind in 2025

The 2025 season brings massive expectations to Ole Miss. Kiffin has had success at the school in his five seasons there. He has never won a national championship though, or an SEC championship.

There is hope that this season things will be different. Ole Miss is looking for its first trip to the CFP under Kiffin. While Chambliss is not guaranteed to be the starting quarterback, he will definitely compete for the job. Ole Miss also has a talented play caller coming back in Austin Simmons.

Ole Miss football must replace the very talented Jaxson Dart. Dart threw for 4,279 yards in 2024 and 29 touchdowns. He completed an astonishing 69 percent of his passes, while throwing just six interceptions. He definitely leaves big shoes to fill.

Ole Miss football kicks off the 2025 season with a game in August against Georgia State. The Rebels also have non conference games with Tulane, Citadel and Washington State.

The spring transfer portal officially opens on April 16. Ole Miss fans will be closely watching to see who else may both leave and commit to the program.