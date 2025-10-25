The No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels advance to a 7-1 record on the season after defeating the No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners 34-26 in Week 9. It was a massive win for the Rebels, as the program remains tight in the race for the College Football Playoff. However, head coach Lane Kiffin stole the spotlight immediately after the contest, as he was heard talking trash to a Sooners player.

While approaching the sideline reporter soon after the win, the 50-year-old head coach was heard jabbing with a defensive player on Oklahoma. Kiffin even took the time to talk trash to the kid into the microphone before continuing his postgame interview.

“This guy yelled at me during the game, like five times, telling me we couldn't score in 'em.”

Lane Kiffin FEELING himself pic.twitter.com/pkv02N2ZRo — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) October 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ole Miss was, in fact, able to score on Oklahoma throughout the contest. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss ended the game with 315 passing yards and a touchdown through the air while completing 54.5% of his pass attempts. Additionally, running back Kewan Lacy recorded 78 rushing yards and two scores of his own on the day. The Rebels also totaled four field goals and a safety against the Sooners on Saturday.

Lane Kiffin is well-known for his hilarious antics, especially on social media. Despite being a head coach of one of the biggest college football programs in the nation, Kiffin tends to like to have fun by talking trash or trolling individuals on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ole Miss will move on to Week 10, where the Rebels will face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Lane Kiffin and his team will hope to continue stacking wins, as this program is looking like a true contender for the College Football Playoff this season.