Ole Miss football versus Georgia took a rather humorous, mocking turn Saturday. All involving Lane Kiffin taking a dig at opposing coach Kirby Smart.

The Bulldogs head coach went viral for a clapping incident against Auburn last Saturday. Well, Kiffin pulled off his version of it:

“I was just clapping” pic.twitter.com/NgRt5KazPA — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) October 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Smart got accused of calling a timeout instead of clapping during the Auburn contest. Kiffin made sure he wasn't doing anything similar with his hands. But clearly was being playful with the official.

Yet that Kiffin gesture sparked multiple reactions online. Chris Hummer of 247Sports caught the moment and laugh Kiffin shared with the ref. The fan site Everything Ole Miss referred to their head coach as a national treasure following that viral clip.

Kiffin even texted Smart multiple times before the game, fueling the intrigue of this matchup.

Lane Kiffin also joked about another moment before Ole Miss-Georgia

Kiffin seemed to be in a humorous mood before the top 10 heavyweight showdown between the Southeastern Conference powers.

Article Continues Below

But this particular moment involved his old boss at Alabama Nick Saban.

The head coach's wife Terry spoke about the possibility of Saban taking over the now open Penn State job.

“I have no doubt if Nick wanted to go back to coaching, he could win his eighth national championship. But we’re having too much fun, and we wouldn’t want to take that opportunity away from all of our baby coaches. Like Kirby (Smart) and Lane,” Terry Saban shared on College GameDay regarding if Saban would consider the Nittany Lions.

Kiffin dropped this succinct response with a laughing emoji.

Penn State fans hoping for Kiffin will likely have their bubbles burst. Kiffin is reportedly working on a new extension as of Friday.

Meanwhile, Kiffin and Smart engaged in a shootout at Athens. Georgia took a late 40-35 lead with under 7:30 left in the fourth quarter.