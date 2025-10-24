With the Ole Miss football team preparing to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, head coach Lane Kiffin has been involved in much speculation connected to the open Florida Gators job. While the Gators could be looking at the Ole Miss football coach to replace Billy Napier, Kiffin will be addressing these rumors with his own team.

It does seem par for the course at this point that Kiffin is involved in rumors of coaching elsewhere, but this time, he will be bringing it up with the team, something that he “usually doesn't address,” according to ESPN's Molly McGrath on SportsCenter.

“Lane Kiffin told me he usually doesn’t address those kind of coaching rumors in-season, because there’s so much more football to play, and there’s so many bigger things to focus on,” McGrath said. “But he’s actually going to do things differently today in their team meeting – he is going to address those (Florida) rumors with his players.

“He’s going to talk to them about it and say: ‘Hey, this is what happens when you win. This is a compliment to our players, our staff, and our entire program.’ He wants to talk to his players about it because there’s so many new guys on their team this year that haven’t dealt with it before.”

ESPN’s Molly McGrath says Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is discussing the Florida rumors with his team 👀 pic.twitter.com/7mPwDdSgz6 — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) October 24, 2025

Ole Miss football's Lane Kiffin reveals what decision will be based on

After the Ole Miss football team lost to the Georgia Bulldogs last Saturday, Kiffin is looking to bounce back against the Sooners this weekend to halt the noise a bit around his coaching future. While McGrath's reporting of what Kiffin told her doesn't 100 percent clarify his future, any decision he makes would not be for money but for “everyday happiness.”

‘When I pressed him about the leverage that these job openings create for him, he said: ‘I’m never going to make decisions based on money, I’m going to make decisions based on everyday happiness,'” McGrath explained. “And you can tell he’s really trying to prioritize his family and his kids in this one.”

At any rate, Kiffin and the No. 8 Rebels are more focused in the short-term on taking down the No. 13 Sooners on Saturday afternoon.