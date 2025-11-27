The Detroit Lions made a significant pre-Thanksgiving roster move by activating defensive end Marcus Davenport from injured reserve, positioning the veteran pass rusher to return Thursday against the Green Bay Packers. Davenport had been away from play since Week 2, when he sustained a pectoral/shoulder injury during Detroit’s win over the Chicago Bears. Before landing on IR, he had recorded five total tackles and one sack in two games, opening the season as the starting edge defender opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

The 29-year-old's return comes at a crucial time for a Lions defense that has struggled to consistently pressure quarterbacks from the edge during his absence. Hutchinson leads the team with 8.5 sacks, while Al-Quadin Muhammad has produced six sacks, primarily from interior alignments. Detroit has rotated multiple players to fill Davenport’s role, including Tyler Lacy and even defensive tackle Alim McNeill, but the unit has lacked Davenport’s combination of size and burst.

The Lions also activated rookie offensive lineman Miles Frazier, who had been on the PUP list since suffering a knee injury in May. Frazier had missed all of training camp and the opening months of the season but has recently practiced at both guard and tackle. His activation adds needed depth to a battered offensive line. The team ruled out starting center Graham Glasgow and listed tackles Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell, along with guard Tate Ratledge, as questionable entering Week 13.

Article Continues Below

Detroit officially reinstated All-Pro center Frank Ragnow from the reserve/retired list, placing him on the Commissioner exempt list, which prevents him from playing but allows the team to carry him without using a 53-man roster spot. To accommodate the new activations, the Lions waived veteran running back Craig Reynolds, who had recently fallen behind Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors on the depth chart and had been a healthy scratch in multiple games.

Detroit also upgraded its skill positions and gameday depth by signing tight end Anthony Firkser and wide receiver Tom Kennedy from the practice squad, in response to injuries to Brock Wright (neck) and Kalif Raymond (ankle). The team additionally elevated center Kingsley Eguakun, whom they expect to back up Trystan Colon with Glasgow out, and tight end Zach Horton, an undrafted rookie who provides H-back and fullback versatility.

Defensive end Josh Paschal did not make the list of activated players. With his 21-day window expiring, the Lions declined to move him to the active roster, ensuring he will remain on the reserve/NFI list for the rest of the season.