Ole Miss fans roasted Lane Kiffin following Pete Golding's achievement in the No. 6 Rebels' 41-10 blowout win over the No. 20 Tulane Green Wave in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday afternoon.

The Rebels had a chaotic ending to the 2025 regular season. They shined as one of the best teams in the country, but receiving shocking news when Kiffin decided to leave the program for the LSU Tigers despite earning a spot in the CFP.

Golding, who was the team's defensive coordinator since 2023, took over as the head coach. He was well aware of the high hopes and expectations he had on him by taking the position, and he commanded the team well in his head coaching debut.

And on top of that, he earned the first CFP win of his career. It was something Kiffin was unable to achieve throughout his entire stint at Ole Miss.

Pete Golding already has a better CFP record than Lane Kiffin 😮#CFBPlayoff | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/gJBZxKsPaT — FanDuel (@FanDuel) December 21, 2025

How Pete Golding, Ole Miss performed against Tulane

Article Continues Below

Pete Golding will certainly cherish his first head coaching win, especially with it taking place in the College Football Playoff. However, there is a lot of football for him and Ole Miss to take care after beating Tulane.

The Rebels dominated the Green Wave from start to finish. They took a 17-3 lead at halftime and never looked back, performing at a high level on both sides of the ball. It was too much for Tulane to overcome, only getting a consolation touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Trinidad Chambliss torched Tulane's defense with his dual-threat capabilities all game. He completed 23 passes out of 29 attempts for 282 yards and a touchdown while adding six rushes for 36 yards and two scores.

Kewan Lacy had a great day in the run game, having 15 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown. Logan Diggs also followed with four rushes for 11 yards and a score. Deuce Alexander led the receiving attack with seven catches for 87 yards, while De'Zhaun Stribling caught five passes for 79 yards and a touchdown.

The No. 6 Rebels will look forward to their quarterfinal matchup in the CFP. They take on the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.