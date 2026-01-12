The flow of players and coaches between LSU and Ole Miss continues.

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, citing Agency 1 Sports, LSU running back JT Lindsey has committed to transfer to Ole Miss. Lindsey is a native of Alexandria, Louisiana, and was among the best high school running back prospects in the Class of 2025. He did not record any playing time as a true freshman this past season for the Tigers, who fired head coach Brian Kelly in October and hired Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin a little more than a month later.

Ole Miss has landed a commitment from LSU running back transfer JT Lindsey, his agency @AgencyOneSports tells @CBSSports. Lindsey (@JtLindsey4), who is repped by @Agentbutler1, was a Class of 2025 four-star recruit who ranked as the seventh-best RB in that 2025 recruiting class. pic.twitter.com/DMmwmTre6F — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 12, 2026

Since Kiffin's arrival in Baton Rouge, there has been a series of moves involving coaches and players going from Ole Miss to LSU and vice versa, including many of Kiffin's offensive coaching staff joining him in Baton Rouge, as well as longtime LSU running backs coach and former interim head coach Frank Wilson signing on new Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding's staff.

Lindsey, who earned Louisiana's upperclassman player of the year award as a senior in high school, surrendered to police in August in response to two felony counts of accessory to murder, in which he was accused of allowing two murder suspects stay in his dorm room. As a result, he was suspended from participating in team activities. However, four months later, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff and the LSU Police Department declined to pursue the charges against Lindsey.

Since the Rebels' season just ended this past weekend, it remains to be seen exactly who will be in the backfield for Ole Miss come 2026. Missouri transfer Kewan Lacy proved to be the major standout this past season, during which he rushed for 1,567 yards and an SEC-best 24 touchdowns. It has been reported that Lacy will return to Ole Miss next season, which, if true, begs the question of who will serve as his backup. With Domonique Thomas in the transfer portal, it would seem that Lindsey would most likely be competing against Shekai Mills-Knight, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound back who appeared in just three games for Ole Miss as a true freshman.

Ole Miss will open the 2026 season in Nashville against Louisville.